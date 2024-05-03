Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearfield in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

