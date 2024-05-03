Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.
Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Clorox by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
