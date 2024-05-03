Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NET. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Down 15.8 %

NYSE NET traded down $14.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. 4,368,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,789,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.