Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
