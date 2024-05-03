Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

