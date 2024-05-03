Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 7,399,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

