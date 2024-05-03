Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,455,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,005,000 after acquiring an additional 500,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $91.92. 436,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

