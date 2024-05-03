Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.0 %

CBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $192,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

