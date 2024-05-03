Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.0 %
CBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.
Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
