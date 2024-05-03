Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.5 %

SID traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. 451,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SID shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

