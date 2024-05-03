Comparing Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) & Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF)

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Drilling Tools International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) N/A Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.06 $14.75 million N/A N/A

Drilling Tools International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weatherford International and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% Drilling Tools International 9.70% 20.30% 11.50%

Volatility and Risk

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weatherford International and Drilling Tools International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 N/A Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.75%.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

