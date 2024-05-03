Comparing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hempstract and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 2 15 3 0 2.05

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $264.10, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $19.36 billion 3.26 $4.89 billion $20.24 13.34

This table compares Hempstract and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 25.28% 22.42% 13.92%

Volatility & Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -3.12, indicating that its share price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

