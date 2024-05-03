COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $203,704.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $1,338,911. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.