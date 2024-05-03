Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 171,511 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

