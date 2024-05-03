Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aflac were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 29.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 689,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Aflac Stock Up 1.1 %

AFL opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

