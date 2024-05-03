Concord Wealth Partners Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

