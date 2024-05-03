Concord Wealth Partners Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Allegion were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

