Concord Wealth Partners Has $689,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $868.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $507.19 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

