Concord Wealth Partners Has $92,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,749,751,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eaton by 97.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $315.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $165.24 and a 12-month high of $333.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average of $261.18.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

