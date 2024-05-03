Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.14%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

