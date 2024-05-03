Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 159 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.