Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 64 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equifax were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 1.7 %

EFX opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.78. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

