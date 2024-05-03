Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $114.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

