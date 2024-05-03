Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,409 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 7.5 %

K stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

