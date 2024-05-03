Concord Wealth Partners Sells 282 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 52.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 838,651 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.