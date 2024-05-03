Concord Wealth Partners Sells 29 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.81. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

