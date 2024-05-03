Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,918 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Valero Energy by 63.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.0% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

