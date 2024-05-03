Concord Wealth Partners Sells 947 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

