Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Unilever by 132.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 815,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

