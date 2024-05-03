Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Concurrent Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.44 ($1.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.34.
