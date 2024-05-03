Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Concurrent Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.44 ($1.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.34.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

About Concurrent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.