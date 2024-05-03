Contrasting Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CACI International and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CACI International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $410.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

CACI International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CACI International and Brand Engagement Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.70 billion 1.37 $384.73 million $17.31 23.77 Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69% Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.