Contrasting MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) & Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure 4.58% 9.66% 4.03% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Clear Secure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clear Secure and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 1 2 3 0 2.33 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Secure presently has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.37%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than MMTec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and MMTec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $613.58 million 4.55 $28.11 million $0.30 58.67 MMTec $870,000.00 222.15 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Clear Secure has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Summary

Clear Secure beats MMTec on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc. operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members. In addition, it provides RESERVE powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the ability to book a dedicated time slot to go through security at the airport; CLEAR Verified, a B2B offering that extends secure identity platform to partners to create friction-free experiences for their customers; TSA PreCheck Enrollment Provided by CLEAR, as well as online renewal services; Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries; and Sora ID that enables adding know your customer services to platform offerings, as well as virtual queuing technology that enables customers to manage lines. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MMTec

(Get Free Report)

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.