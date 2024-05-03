Contrasting Sound Group (SOGP) & Its Competitors

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sound Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -159.07% -43.03% -8.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million $12.54 million 2.80 Sound Group Competitors $9.19 billion $2.00 billion 59.64

Analyst Ratings

Sound Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sound Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1008 4227 9944 287 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Sound Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sound Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

