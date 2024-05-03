ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 307.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.86).
CTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
