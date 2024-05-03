Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Down 0.3%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $715.32 and last traded at $720.39. Approximately 310,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,024,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $722.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.52. The company has a market cap of $324.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,948 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

