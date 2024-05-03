Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $231.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.49. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

