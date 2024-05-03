Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
