Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
CRNX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. 74,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $49.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,216 shares of company stock worth $8,509,397. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
