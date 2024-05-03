Critical Comparison: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) versus Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $51.69 million 3.07 $3.17 million $0.45 41.00 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 7.62% 10.32% 8.76% Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electromed beats Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

