Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Increased to $284.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CW stock traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $268.35. The stock had a trading volume of 303,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.