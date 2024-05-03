CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) vs. Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Critical Review

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) and Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $535.26 million 4.42 $221.43 million $1.52 11.14 Pacific Financial N/A N/A N/A $0.45 21.00

Dividends

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Financial. CVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CVB Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Financial pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 30.93% 10.84% 1.36% Pacific Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CVB Financial and Pacific Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Pacific Financial.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Pacific Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit. It also provides business and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA guaranteed loans, as well as inventory, equipment, and working capital loans; Visa business cards; and treasury management, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates various branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Clark, Skagit, and Wahkiakum counties in the state of Washington; and in Clatsop County, Oregon. It also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington; Salem, Oregon; and Lake Oswego, Oregon; as well as a residential real estate mortgage department. Pacific Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, Washington.

