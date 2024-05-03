CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $7.00 EPS.
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE CVS opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
