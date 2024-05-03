Cwm LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $180.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.84 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.06.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.