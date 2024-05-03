D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Trimmed by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,657,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $152.36. The stock had a trading volume of 489,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.