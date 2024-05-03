DA Davidson Comments on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.68. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.