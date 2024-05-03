DA Davidson Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOPE. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

