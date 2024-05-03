DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 827,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 816,789 shares.The stock last traded at $133.87 and had previously closed at $142.24.

The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 11.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

