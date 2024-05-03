Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading Down 1.3%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $383.77 and last traded at $386.31. 460,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,447,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

