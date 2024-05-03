Deluxe Co. (DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 3rd

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $947.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

