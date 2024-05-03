Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

