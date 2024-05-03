DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

