DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,679,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

